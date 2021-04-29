Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

