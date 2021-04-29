Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Compass Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Compass Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 13.2% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $218.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

