Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VTWRF. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vantage Towers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $31.70.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

