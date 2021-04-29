Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

VTWRF has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vantage Towers currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

VTWRF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

