Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will post $376.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $353.90 million to $400.00 million. Vectrus posted sales of $351.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $355.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,061,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1,231.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,360 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Vectrus by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,375. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $612.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

