Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Up 5.2%

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.90. 16,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 932,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.84.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

