Velocys (LON:VLS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.27

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Velocys plc (LON:VLS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.27 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.68 ($0.09). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 6.44 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,343,563 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The company has a market capitalization of £68.56 million and a P/E ratio of -4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.79.

About Velocys (LON:VLS)

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

Comments


