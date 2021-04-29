ViacomCBS (VIACA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%.

VIACA stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

