Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Sells $337,200.00 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,968,829.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $332,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $330,200.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $330,800.00.

VIAV stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.26 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,533 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,239,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

