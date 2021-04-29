VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the March 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,921,000 after acquiring an additional 97,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 982,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after acquiring an additional 250,226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.84. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

