VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the March 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 80,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares during the last quarter.

CFO stock opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $70.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

