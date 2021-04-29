Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Victrex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.37. Victrex has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

