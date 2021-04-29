Vidya (VIDYA) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.36 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 69% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 123.1% against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00068006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00078404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.11 or 0.00822663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00097534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

VIDYA is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,359,208 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

