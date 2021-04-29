ViewRay (VRAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. On average, analysts expect ViewRay to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ViewRay stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $781.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

VRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

