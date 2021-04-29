Viking Fund Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,119,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $248.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

