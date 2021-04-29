Viking Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in 3M by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,716. The company has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $203.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

