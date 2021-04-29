Viking Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.17.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.03. 4,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,890. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

