Viking Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

PSX stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,508. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

