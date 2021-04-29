Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,838. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $485.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on VKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

