Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,400 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the March 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth about $118,000.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

