Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Independent Investors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 176,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 8.2% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,042,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $234.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $236.27. The stock has a market cap of $457.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

