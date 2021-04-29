Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Visa has raised its dividend payment by 76.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,386,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468,807. The stock has a market cap of $462.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.06 and a 200-day moving average of $209.81.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.37.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Dividend History for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit