Visa (NYSE:V) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

V stock opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.06 and its 200 day moving average is $209.81. The stock has a market cap of $455.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $236.27.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.