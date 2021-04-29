VITE Trading Up 17% Over Last Week (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, VITE has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. VITE has a market cap of $91.56 million and $37.73 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00134040 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,013,584,755 coins and its circulating supply is 481,013,645 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

