VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
VZIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Shares of VZIO opened at $26.95 on Monday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $27.48.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
