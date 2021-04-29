VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of VZIO opened at $26.95 on Monday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

In related news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $6,690,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

