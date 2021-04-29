VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of VZIO opened at $26.95 on Monday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

In related news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $6,690,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Analyst Recommendations for VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit