Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of VDMCY opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. Vodacom Group has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.23.
About Vodacom Group
