Vontier (VNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. On average, analysts expect Vontier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.