Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $65.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.61. 6,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.74. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 124.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 106,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 59,238 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 190,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

