W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CL King

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

GRA opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $68.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.95 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,172 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

