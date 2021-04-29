WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Up 53,400.0% in April

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 53,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

WANSF stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. WANdisco has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WANdisco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

