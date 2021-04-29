WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Up 53,400.0% in April

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 53,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

WANSF stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. WANdisco has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WANdisco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

