Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

NYSE:HCC opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $921.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.