Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.95. 39,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,258. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

