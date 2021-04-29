Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 271.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,223 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $26,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $136.57.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.