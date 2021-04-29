Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.77.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.67. 5,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,316. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $136.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.24 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.