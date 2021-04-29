Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report sales of $522.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $539.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.50 million. Waters reported sales of $464.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.60.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.29. 6,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,047. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $309.65.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Waters by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

