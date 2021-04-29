Waxman Industries (OTCMKTS:WXMN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Waxman Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXMN) traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11.

Waxman Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WXMN)

Waxman Industries, Inc designs, develops, and distributes surface protection and floor care products, and other home improvement and hardware products. The company's floor care and surface protection products include furniture sliders, felt pads, furniture tips and glides, bumpers, gripper pads, caster and cups, and door stops; shower heads and accessories; and plumping products comprise sink and faucet repair products, water leak detection products, toilet repair products, plungers, drain cleaning and repair products, water supply repair products, and hose and pipe repair products.

