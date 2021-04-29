WaykiChain (WICC) Price Reaches $0.46

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $96.85 million and $27.64 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00066805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00075578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.48 or 0.00819341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00096910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001551 BTC.

WICC is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

