Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS WAYN opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Wayne Savings Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

