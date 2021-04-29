WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Short Interest Update

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of WCFB opened at $8.50 on Thursday. WCF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68.
About WCF Bancorp
Featured Article: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.