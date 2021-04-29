Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

HAFC has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $625.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

