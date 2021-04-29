Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $18.05 on Monday. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

