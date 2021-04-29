Wells Fargo & Company Boosts IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $240.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.71.

IDEX stock opened at $225.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.96. IDEX has a 52 week low of $141.86 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

