Wells Fargo & Company Boosts IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $240.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
IEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.71.
IDEX stock opened at $225.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.96. IDEX has a 52 week low of $141.86 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.
In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
