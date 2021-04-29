Wells Fargo & Company Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $120.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNI. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI opened at $108.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.