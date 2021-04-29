Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $95.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

SYY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

Sysco stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $84.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,188.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

