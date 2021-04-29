Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $95.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.
SYY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.
Sysco stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $84.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,188.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
