Wells Fargo & Company Raises Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target to $32.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PSXP. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.27.

PSXP traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. 20,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

