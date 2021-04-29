Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.57.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $106.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

