Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Down 83.6% in April

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 333,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 166,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock remained flat at $$15.36 on Thursday. 34,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,541. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $15.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

