Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 309.1% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 12.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 147,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WIA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $13.17. 13,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,569. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

