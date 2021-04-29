Western New England Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. Analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Allen J. Miles III acquired 6,558 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Hovde Group started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

