Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) vs. CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Financial Survey

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Western New England Bancorp and CBM Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.27%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than CBM Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $91.82 million 2.31 $13.35 million $0.51 16.57 CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 5.29 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 11.68% 4.67% 0.48% CBM Bancorp 7.07% 1.29% 0.31%

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial construction, working capital, equipment financing and term, home equity, and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management, overdraft and safe deposit facility, and night deposit services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 25 banking offices, 25 free-standing ATMs, and 23 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Huntington, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Bloomfield, Enfield, Granby, and West Hartford, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

